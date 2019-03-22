Home

Walter J. STEFANSKI

Walter J. STEFANSKI Obituary
of Clarkston; March 20, 2019; age 92. Preceded in death by his wife Dorothy of 60 years and daughter Susan Winchester. Father of David (Linda) Stefanski, Janet (Mike) Ward and Mike (Kari Jo) Stefanski. Grandpa of Cameron, Joshua, Sean, Dominic, Ryan, Joshua, Justin, James, Lindsay, Katelyn, Stephen and Katie. Great grandpa of Gabriel, Dominic, Liam, Elysse and Brooklyn. Walter was proud to serve in the United States Army Air Corp during WWII. After serving his country, Walter returned to Detroit and married Dorothy in 1952. His one and only job was working for Michigan Bell from which he retired after 40 years as an installer. Friends may visit Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 9-11am prior to Funeral Mass at St. Daniel Catholic Church, Clarkston. Rite of Committal All Saints Cemetery immediately after Funeral Mass. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 24, 2019
