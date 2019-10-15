|
of White Lake, passed away October 7, 2019 at age 89. Beloved husband of the late Janet. Loving father of Kenneth Kushim, Marlene (Chuck) Jehle and Steve Kushim. Proud grandfather of Jennifer, Kristen, Lauren and Ainsley. Brother of Eugene Kushim of Sarasota, FL. Uncle of Vera C., Nettie, June, Frank, April, Vera A. and Dean. He is preceded in death by his siblings; Lydia, Tamara, Sergei and William. Mr. Kushim was an X-ray Technician at Henry Ford Hospital for over 40 years. He enjoyed gardening, flowers, bowling and pinochle with his friends. He loved going to the lake and boating. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at the Highland Chapel of the Elton Black & Son Funeral Home, 3295 E. Highland Road. The family will receive friends on Monday, October 21, 2019 and Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 2-8 pm. Interment will take place at Oakland Hills Memorial Gardens in Novi at 1:00 pm on Wednesday following the funeral service. Memorial contributions suggested to the Humane Society of Livingston County.
Published in The Oakland Press on Oct. 20, 2019