Walter L. Poe, of West Bloomfield Michigan, age 82; born June 18, 2936 in Pontiac Michigan. Son of the late Robert and Vera Poe. Husband to late Mary E. Poe (2007), and Carole Poe (1980). Father of Matthew Marc Poe (45) and Shannon J. Bedore (43). Grandfather to Ethan Bedore (12), Ava Bedore (10), Ryan Bedore (8). Brother of late Barbara Aldrich, Arthur James Poe, and Fred and Robert Jr. Poe. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mr. Poe was a graduate of Hillsdale, and a retired teacher from West Bloomfield School District. He enjoyed football, baseball trips with his friends, and having a good time with those he loved. He will be missed by everyone that knew him. A Celebration of Walt’s life will be held Saturday January 25, 2020 at Gino’s, Keego Harbor Michigan from 2-5pm. Memorial contributions may be made to the Karmano’s Cancer Institute, in memory of Walter L. Poe.
Published in The Oakland Press on Dec. 31, 2019