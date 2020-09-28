JOHNSON, Walter Lee Sr. "Walt J" - age 68, passed away, Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital Oakland. Family hour 10 a.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020 from the Chapel of Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home, 268 N. Perry Street with funeral service commencing immediately at 11 a.m. Interment Perry Mt. Park Cemetery, 878 N. Perry St. Friends and pallbearers will assemble at the funeral home at 10 a.m. Saturday. Mr. Johnson, Sr. will lie instate in the Chapel of Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home and may be viewed from Noon-6 pm. Friday.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store