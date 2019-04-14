The Oakland Press Obituaries
RITLAW, WALTER T. of Waterford, passed away April 13, 2019 at 85 years of age. Loving husband of Patricia for 49 years; dear father of Deborah (Alan) Seybert, Kathy (Brian) Emory, Lisa (Steve Burrows) Ritlaw, Greg (Edith) Ritlaw, Corey Ritlaw, Richard Ritlaw, and Kristine Ritlaw; grandfather of 25; great grandfather of 31; great great grandfather of 1. Walt was a veteran of US Army Korea and retired from Pontiac Motors in 1991 after 39 years of service. He enjoyed coaching for many years for his children; time with grandchildren; bingo; and time spent with friends at the Green Apple. He will be dearly missed by all who love him. Funeral service Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 10 a.m. at COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD. Family will receive friends Wednesday 3-9 p.m. Walt’s family would like to thank Lourdes Nursing Home in Waterford for their wonderful care. To post a condolence, visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 15, 2019
