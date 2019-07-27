|
Went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on July 24, 2019 at the age of 87. Wanda worked and was involved in local ministries, most notably the Detroit Rescue Mission. Loving wife of Floyd for 62 years. Beloved mother of Vicky Bishop (Rev. Dale), Adora Misson, and Timothy Kitchen (Heidi). Devoted Grandmother of Joshua Bishop (Kelly), Rev. Peter Bishop (Shanel), Nicholas Kitchen, and Braden Kitchen. Cherished Great Grandmother of Audra, Cora, Tessa, Daniel, Jasmine, and Isaiah. Dear daughter of the late Herbert and Ina Wilson. Family will receive friends from 1-7 p.m. on Sunday, July 28 at A.J. Desmond and Sons (Price Chapel), 3725 Rochester Rd., Troy (between Big Beaver and Wattles). Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 29, at Woodside Bible Church, 6600 Rochester Rd., Troy. Visitation at church begins at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes to Detroit Metro Youth for Christ or Woodside Bible Church (Troy Campus). View obituary and share memories at AJDesmond.com
Published in The Oakland Press on July 28, 2019