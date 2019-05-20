|
Frasa, Warren Chester; age 75; of Frostproof, FL and previously of Clarkston, MI passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019. Prior to retiring to Florida, Warren worked for 38 years as an engineering manager for General Motors. He also was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving as a cook during the Vietnam War. He was preceded in death by his wife Sandy. He is survived by his sons Craig (Dawn) Frasa of Burlington, WI and Mark (Laura) Frasa of Waterford, MI, sister Barbara Gaves of Macomb, MI, special companion Maye Stutts of Lakeland, FL and four grandchildren, Emily, Darren, Aaron and Taylor. A private service and burial will be held at Ottawa Park Cemetery, Clarkston. Arrangements entrusted to the Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Condolences may be sent to the family by online guestbook at
Published in The Oakland Press on May 23, 2019