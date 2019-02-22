|
|
Herman, Wayne Bernard, age 84, passed away peacefully on February 20, 2019 after a long battle with kidney failure. Wayne was born in Lapeer, MI on May 13, 1934. He was a veteran of the Korean War, retired teacher from Rochester Community Schools, and a devout Catholic and member of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, watching the Detroit Tigers, and listening to Pavarotti and Bocelli. He is survived by Irene, his loving wife of 43 years; children Terri (Timothy) Downs, Christopher (Audra); son-in-law James Eastman; Grandchildren Elizabeth (Edwin IV) Harris, Ryan Downs, Ronan, Cormac, and Patrick Herman, great grandchildren Edwin V and Elliot Harris, as well his loving sisters-in-law, family, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Vernon and Mildred, his daughter Robin Eastman, and his siblings Elaine, Norma, and Jack. Visitation will be at Pixley Funeral Home, located at 3530 Auburn Rd., Auburn Hills 48326, on February 24, 2019 form 2PM to 8PM with Scripture Service at 7PM. Funeral will be at 10 AM on February 25, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 3400 Adams Rd., Auburn Hills 48326, with instate from 9:30 AM until time of service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sacred Heart Church’s St. Vincent de Paul Society.
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 23, 2019