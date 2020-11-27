1/1
Wayne E. Stober
Stober, Wayne E., age 90 of Rochester Hills passed away November 24, 2020. Loving husband of the late Elizabeth, dear father of Ida Stober, Wayne Stober, Jr., and Melody Finley, cherished grandfather of Maximus, Charlie, Curtis and Travis. Great-grandfather of Carson, Colten and Kyler. Brother of James (the late Annabelle) Stober. A private family interment was held at Christian Memorial Cemetery. A public celebration will take place at a later date. Memorials in Wayne’s name may be made to the Older Persons Commission. Online guest book:

Published in The Oakland Press from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
