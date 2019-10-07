|
Wesley Jerome Houston, Sept. 8th 2019. He was 64 years young. Born Dec. 1st 1954 to the late Ray & Helen Houston. Brother to Mikki Beard, Darrell Houston, Joyce Parlor, Carl Houston (deceased), Mrs Robert (Candy) Knowlton, Richard Houston, Michael Houston, Mrs Larry (Kim) Henson, Deanna Wedlake. Father to Alisha Austin. Grandfather to Micara Austin. Long time friend to Mike & Patty Schultz. Many nieces and nephews. Wes was a member of IBEW local 357 in Lansing. There where no services because Wes donated his body to science.
Published in The Oakland Press on Oct. 8, 2019