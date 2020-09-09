William Alonzo Eckert, age 99, of Rochester, died September 7, 2020. Preceded in death by just about everyone, but most importantly his wife of 61 years, Jean and his son Bill. He leaves behind his 2nd wife of 12 years Delores Eckert, daughters, Judith Hart and Nancy (Todd) Doyle, loving grandchildren, Sheri Hart and Michael (Mary) Hart. Also his beloved great-granddaughter Heather Hart his amazing niece Elaine (Larry) Watson and nephew Duane (Melanie) Upton, sister Virginia Smith and Cathy Mccaffrey, who he considered like another daughter. Dad was almost a life long resident of Rochester, with the exception of about 13 years, where he resided in Lake Worth, Florida. He, along with our Mom, raised three children in a loving home that they built in 1940. He worked for the National Twist Drill company for 40 years, retiring in 1982 at the age of 62. After retirement he took up walking everyday to keep his manly figure and stay in shape. His favorite destination was The Crazy Greeks in downtown Rochester where he would stop in to visit the owner and friend George Prapas and have a cup of coffee with a little Irish Creme added in for good measure. After our Mother passed away in 2003 he sold the home they had built in 1940 and bought a condo in Florida where he lived by life long neighbors from Rochester, Charlie and Doris Supernaw. The three of them along with their good friends Delores and Bill Baier hung out enjoying retirement, the glorious Florida weather and a couple of hurricane parties. In September 2008 several months after Delores' husband Bill passed away, my Dad and Del were married. He wasn't a believer in wasting time. The next ten years were spent traveling and causing good trouble where ever they went. Much to their children's horror Dad drove across country well into his late 90's. They moved back to Michigan, with Dad kicking and screaming, in 2017 to reside at All Seasons in Rochester. They kept having fun by participating in all the activities, the favorite being casino trips and social hour on Thursday, where limited drinking and singing were involved. Age started to catch up in 2020 and they moved again to Waltonwood Main. Our Dad's goal was to make it to 100 and if he accomplished that then 115. Sadly his body had other ideas and even though he didn't make that goal, the 99 years, and 9 months that he did live were filled with the love of family and friends, much laughter, and an overall joy of life. His last advice to us was "just have fun, life is too short to spend crying." The family will receive friends Friday, September 11, from 1-3 p.m. at the Pixley Funeral Home, 322 W. University Drive, Rochester. The funeral service will begin at 3 p.m. and will be also be livestreamed at www.pixleyfh.com
. Rev. Penny Lowes will officiate. Interment at Mt. Avon Cemetery.