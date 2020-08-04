1/
William "Ted" Brieden
William “Ted” Brieden of Waterford, MI, May 4, 1947 to July 4, 2020, age 73. Vietnam Veteran, devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Husband to the late JoAnn Brieden; father to Eric R. Brieden and Anthony Kline (Gina); grandfather to Deidra, Meadow, and Jeffrey Kline; great-grandfather to Easton Manneback; brother to Marsha Smith; and a good friend to many. Per Ted’s request there will be no service. Memorial contributions made to: National veterans foundation@nvf.org

Published in The Oakland Press from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
