William “Ted” Brieden of Waterford, MI, May 4, 1947 to July 4, 2020, age 73. Vietnam Veteran, devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Husband to the late JoAnn Brieden; father to Eric R. Brieden and Anthony Kline (Gina); grandfather to Deidra, Meadow, and Jeffrey Kline; great-grandfather to Easton Manneback; brother to Marsha Smith; and a good friend to many. Per Ted’s request there will be no service. Memorial contributions made to: National veterans foundation@nvf.org



