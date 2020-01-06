|
|
of Waterford; Jan. 4, 2020; preceded in death by wife Bernice; father of Wendy (Rob) Jensen, Kim (Rob) Pasquantonio & Mike Howells; grandpa of Michael, Conner, Paul & Carson; son of Gladys Zumbrunnen; brother of Patricia (David) Bugay; Bill retired from Oakland County Road Commission & enjoyed hunting, lake living, time with family. Friends may visit at The Shark Club, Waterford Monday, Jan 20th from 1:00-3:30pm with 3:00pm service. Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. In lieu of flowers, donations to Waterford Senior Center. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com
Published in The Oakland Press on Jan. 12, 2020