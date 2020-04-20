|
Dr. William Craig Crafton, Age 67 of Lake Orion passed away peacefully on April 16, 2020 after a 13 year battle with cancer. Adoring husband of 40 years to Mary Anne Crafton. Beloved father of William, Stephen, and Jeffrey (Rachel). Loving brother of Scott (Kathi) Crafton and Susan (Michael) Vander Beek. Uncle of many loving nieces and nephews. Brother-in-law of Donald (Martha), William (Mariana), and David (Karen) Hammers. Craig was in family practice in Waterford for 40 years and on staff at McLaren Oakland Hospital. He was a family practice residency trainer and program director for many years. He loved and cared for all his patients. He treated his patients as if they were family. He tried to spend time with all of his patients to ensure they received the best care and attention. He would always go the extra mile. He loved his church community, always offering a friendly conversation and helpful advice. He served as a lector and usher and tried to be a living participant in his faith. Craig was a loving husband, father, caring doctor, and friend to everyone. He was an avid fan of all sports. In his youth he played football, basketball, and track and field. He played golf throughout his life and grew up in Clio playing with his family and community. He played in several hospital tournaments and loved the camaraderie. He enjoyed traveling with his family when he was able. Craig will be remembered for his kindness, compassion, and selfless devotion. We know that he was eternally grateful to those who cared for him and supported him on his journey. A Memorial Mass will be held at his church, Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church in Lake Orion at a later date. Arrangements care of Modetz Funeral Home, Orion.
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 26, 2020