of Houghton Lake, formerly of Lake Orion; went to be with the Lord November 30, 2020; age 96. Preceded in death by his wife Marion, siblings John (late Iva) Potter and Wanda (late James) Chittick and his nephew Bill Chittick. Loving uncle of Pat (Tom) Sturgeon, Terry (Randy Sr.) Hines, Marilyn Chittick, Jeff (Debbie) Kitson and Jim (Diane) Kitson. Great uncle of Joel (Samantha) Hines and Randy (Angela) Hines, Jr. Great great uncle of Eli, Faith, Hayden and Tristian. Brother in law of Clarence Kitson. Bill retired from General Motors Truck and Bus. He was proud to serve as a SGT in the United States Army during WWII under the direction of General Patton. Funeral Service Monday, December 7th at 12 noon at the . Friends may visit Monday 11 am until time of the service. Interment Ottawa Park Cemetery. Please leave a memory or condolence on the guestbook at www.wintfuneralhome.com