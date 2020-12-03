1/
William D. "Bill" POTTER
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
of Houghton Lake, formerly of Lake Orion; went to be with the Lord November 30, 2020; age 96. Preceded in death by his wife Marion, siblings John (late Iva) Potter and Wanda (late James) Chittick and his nephew Bill Chittick. Loving uncle of Pat (Tom) Sturgeon, Terry (Randy Sr.) Hines, Marilyn Chittick, Jeff (Debbie) Kitson and Jim (Diane) Kitson. Great uncle of Joel (Samantha) Hines and Randy (Angela) Hines, Jr. Great great uncle of Eli, Faith, Hayden and Tristian. Brother in law of Clarence Kitson. Bill retired from General Motors Truck and Bus. He was proud to serve as a SGT in the United States Army during WWII under the direction of General Patton. Funeral Service Monday, December 7th at 12 noon at the . Friends may visit Monday 11 am until time of the service. Interment Ottawa Park Cemetery. Please leave a memory or condolence on the guestbook at www.wintfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Oakland Press from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home - Clarkston
Send Flowers
DEC
7
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home - Clarkston
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home - Clarkston
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
(248) 625-5231
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by theoaklandpress.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved