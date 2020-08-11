BOENEMAN, WILLIAM DEAN of Waterford, passed away August 9, 2020 at 73 years of age. He was born on August 6, 1947 in Pontiac, Michigan, son to the late William and the late Ilah Boeneman (nee Eineder). Loving husband of Anita for 49 wonderful years. Dear father of Shawn (Tuesday) Boeneman, Scott (Danielle) Boeneman and Kelly (Patrick) Gemmill; proud grandfather of Brooke, Ashlynn, Madison, Grace, Ben, Abby and Neil; brother of the late Barbara Koyl and the late Bob (Freida) Boeneman; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and extended family. William served his country in the US Marine Corps from 1967-1970, during the Vietnam era. He retired from GM after 30 years of service. In his spare time he enjoyed golf, hunting, fishing and reading and will be remembered for his witty “one liners”. The family will receive friends on Monday, August 17, 2020 from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM at Coats Funeral Home- Waterford. Due to the current pandemic, masks are required for entry into the funeral home, and only 10 visitors are allowed in the chapel at a time, thank you for your cooperation and understanding. A private family service will be held. Interment Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Michigan. In lieu of flowers please sign up to be an organ donor, bone marrow donor or blood donor. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of William Boeneman may be directed to support leukemia research at the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center. Please make checks payable to Johns Hopkins University. Gifts may be mailed with a memo indicating that this gift is in memory of William Boeneman to the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, 750 East Pratt Street, Suite 1700, Baltimore, MD 21202 or make a gift online at https://secure.jhu.edu/form/kimmel
. To post a tribute, visit: www.CoatsFuneralHome.com
