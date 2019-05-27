|
|
In Loving Memory of William E. Holloway who went to Heaven July 6, 2014. We miss you so much. A past Veteran of the Korean War and a devoted Chief of Police - Keego Harbor, Michigan for 32 years. You were an inspiration in all you did for your department and the surrounding areas. Thank you for 59 years of happiness and devotion to me and our children -Rita, Bill Jr., and Rhonda. We salute you for being a great husband, father and grandfather. Oneita
Published in The Oakland Press on May 27, 2019