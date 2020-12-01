Lynas, William Edward, of Rochester, Michigan, died on November 28, 2020 at age 92 after a tough struggle with COVID-19. He was born in 1928 to James and Mary Lynas in Brooklyn. He was so proud to serve our country as a Navy Veteran of WWII and the Armed Forces Reserve Commissioned Officer, 2nd Lieutenant during the Korean War. He had a distinguished 40+ career at Aetna. But most of all, he loved his family. Bill was preceded in death by his wife Anne. He is survived by his children Debra Wetzel (Dave) of Rochester, Dianne Smith (Mike) of Atlanta, Kristen Lynas Fatas (Antonio) of Singapore, and James Lynas of Florida. He had 12 beautiful grandchildren which he adored: David (Liz), Michael (Janel), Lauren, Kelsey, Peyton, Taylor, Rachel, Nicholas, Katie, Pablo, Lucas, and Mateo; and four great-grandchildren, James, Bennett, Lyra, and Avery. Bill loved his family with all his heart. We will miss his wonderful sense of humor, his sharp intellect, and his great advice in all things. The family wishes to thank all those that cared for him in recent years, especially Meb McFadden, who became a dear friend. There are no plans for a funeral. Bill will be laid to rest at Great Lakes National Cemetery, alongside his sweetheart Anne. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Bill’s name to the ALS of Michigan. Online guestbook www. Modetzfuneralhomes.com