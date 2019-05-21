|
|
Chad, William “Bill” Eugene, 71, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019. He was born June 25, 1947 in Detroit, Michigan to Irwin and Pearl Chad. Bill Chad graduated from Central Michigan University where he held records in swimming. He received his Master’s Degree from Oakland University in Rochester, Michigan. Bill worked for the Hazel Park, Michigan school district as an educator in elementary education and computer science. Bill was a much loved teacher remembered for his humor, patience and compassion. When Bill retired he and his wife Priscilla moved to Pinehurst, North Carolina where he continued to work with children as a substitute teacher in the Moore County Schools. Bill was an excellent golfer and enjoyed both teaching and the sport of golf in Pinehurst. While in Pinehurst, Bill became intrigued with the Villages Florida and decided to make the move with Priscilla to the Villages. While here he was able to play golf and eventually find that he also enjoyed softball. He became a member of the board of directors for the division 5 softball league. Bill was noted for his colorful outfits on the field especially his many colored socks. His attire gave joy to all his friends. Bill is survived by his lovely wife Priscilla, a son Jamie and two grandchildren Isabella and Julien. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at Page-Theus Funeral Home Chapel, Friday May 24, 2019, Gathering at 1:00 PM and Service at 2:00PM, at 914 W Main St., Leesburg, FL 34748. In Lieu of Flowers please donate to The or The Humane Society.
Published in The Oakland Press on May 22, 2019