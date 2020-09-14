1/1
William G. CLOGG
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
of Rochester Hills; Sept 12, 2020; age 76; husband of Mary Ellen “Maija” for 54 yrs; father of Jeri Horning & Bill Clogg;grandpa of Christian (Britney) Horning, Zachary (Lana) Horning & Ava Noelle Clogg; brother of Steve (late Marcie) Clogg & Troy (Linda) Clogg. Bill retired after over 30 yrs of service from SPX Corp. During his long earned retirement, he enjoyed hunting, home projects, cheering on his Detroit sports teams and spending time in FL. He will be remembered as the “ultimate provider, always putting family first." Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Saturday, Sept 19th from 2:00pm-4:00pm with Celebration of Life Memorial Service at 4:00pm. Masks required, 10 persons gathering space. Memorials may be made to K- 9 Stray Rescue League or Alzheimer’s Assn. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Oakland Press from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home - Clarkston
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home - Clarkston
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home - Clarkston
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
(248) 625-5231
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by theoaklandpress.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
September 13, 2020
This is very sad news for me. I held Bill in the highest esteem. I know he will be missed. Deepest sympathies to the family at your loss. May your memories keep him forever with you.
Cynthia Binder-Shellie
Coworker
September 13, 2020
Bill was such a wonderful person. He’s was intelligent and kind. Witty too...Always had a fun story or joke to share. I enjoyed every time we spent together.
His love for his wife and pride in his family was apparent in every aspect of his life.
I am grateful to have had the opportunity to know him.
We will all miss Bill, but thankfully his legacy will live on in his precious children and grandchildren who were so obviously his pride and joy.
May he rest now in peace until we are all reunited in heaven.
Sending love and hugs to you all.
Xo
Linda

Linda Clogg
Family
September 13, 2020
Dennis and I and our extended family Scott and Becca Donald and Madelyn, Chuck and Genevieve Campbell shared our deepest sympathies at your loss.
Dennis Donald
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved