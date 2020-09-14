of Rochester Hills; Sept 12, 2020; age 76; husband of Mary Ellen “Maija” for 54 yrs; father of Jeri Horning & Bill Clogg;grandpa of Christian (Britney) Horning, Zachary (Lana) Horning & Ava Noelle Clogg; brother of Steve (late Marcie) Clogg & Troy (Linda) Clogg. Bill retired after over 30 yrs of service from SPX Corp. During his long earned retirement, he enjoyed hunting, home projects, cheering on his Detroit sports teams and spending time in FL. He will be remembered as the “ultimate provider, always putting family first." Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Saturday, Sept 19th from 2:00pm-4:00pm with Celebration of Life Memorial Service at 4:00pm. Masks required, 10 persons gathering space. Memorials may be made to K- 9 Stray Rescue League or Alzheimer’s Assn. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com