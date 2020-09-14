Bill was such a wonderful person. He’s was intelligent and kind. Witty too...Always had a fun story or joke to share. I enjoyed every time we spent together.

His love for his wife and pride in his family was apparent in every aspect of his life.

I am grateful to have had the opportunity to know him.

We will all miss Bill, but thankfully his legacy will live on in his precious children and grandchildren who were so obviously his pride and joy.

May he rest now in peace until we are all reunited in heaven.

Sending love and hugs to you all.

Xo

Linda

❤



Linda Clogg

