STROM, WILLIAM GUSTAVE of Waterford, passed away March 15, 2019 at 73 years of age. Loving husband of Jill for 44 years; dear father of Nicole (Andy) Minty, Tara (Ryan) Taylor and his beloved dog Theo; proud grandfather of Andrew Childers and Olivia Minty; dear brother of Lana (Tom) Mitchell; uncle of Justin Mitchell. William was a Navy veteran serving his country proudly during the Vietnam era. He worked for many years at General Motors in their Truck and Bus division. In his spare time he enjoyed coaching boys and girls basketball. Memorial Service, Friday, March 22, 2019, 10:00 AM at COATS FUNERAL HOME –WATERFORD. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Inurnment Great Lakes National Cemetery. Memorial Donations may be made to Leader Dogs for the Blind. To leave a condolence please visit;
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 20, 2019