Hart, William H., age 69, of Allardt, TN, died December 17, 2019, at his home. He battled cancer for 7 years. He was formerly of Ortonville. Grew up in Drayton Plains. He worked for General Motors for 30 years; retired in 1999. Mr. Hart is survived by his wife Debbie of 47 years.; 2 sons, Bill and Bob; 2 grandchildren; 2 sisters, Peggy Dupuis and Janet Hart (Vicki), and other family members. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Helen Hart. He enjoyed washing and waxing his GTO's. He was cremated. No service at this time.
Published in The Oakland Press on Jan. 5, 2020