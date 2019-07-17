|
|
William J. Chaffee, age 83, passed away July 14, 2019 in Winter Haven, Fl. Loving father of Michael (Stacy) Chaffee and Terrance (Jean) Chaffee. Dear grandfather of Molly Chaffee, Grant Chaffee, Jonathan Chaffee and the late Erin Chaffee (2009). Beloved husband of Elizabeth and the late Molly (1993). He is also preceded in death by his parents, Ralph Sr. and Sarah Chaffee; siblings, Ralph Jr., Merrill and Marguerite Park. Private cremation has taken place. The family will gather and visit with friends at Sawyer-Fuller Funeral Home, 2125 Twelve Mile Rd. (between Coolidge Rd. and Woodward Ave.) Berkley on Monday, July 22, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. Private inurnment will be at Glen Eden Cemetery, Livonia, MI. Memorial contributions suggested to of Michigan.
Published in The Oakland Press on July 18, 2019