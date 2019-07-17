The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sawyer-Fuller Funeral Home
2125 Twelve Mile Road
Berkley, MI 48072
(248) 398-6500
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sawyer-Fuller Funeral Home
2125 Twelve Mile Road
Berkley, MI 48072
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Chaffee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William J. Chaffee

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William J. Chaffee Obituary
William J. Chaffee, age 83, passed away July 14, 2019 in Winter Haven, Fl. Loving father of Michael (Stacy) Chaffee and Terrance (Jean) Chaffee. Dear grandfather of Molly Chaffee, Grant Chaffee, Jonathan Chaffee and the late Erin Chaffee (2009). Beloved husband of Elizabeth and the late Molly (1993). He is also preceded in death by his parents, Ralph Sr. and Sarah Chaffee; siblings, Ralph Jr., Merrill and Marguerite Park. Private cremation has taken place. The family will gather and visit with friends at Sawyer-Fuller Funeral Home, 2125 Twelve Mile Rd. (between Coolidge Rd. and Woodward Ave.) Berkley on Monday, July 22, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. Private inurnment will be at Glen Eden Cemetery, Livonia, MI. Memorial contributions suggested to of Michigan.
Published in The Oakland Press on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sawyer-Fuller Funeral Home
Download Now