DEAN, WILLIAM J. (1932-2019) went home to the Lord Sunday, July 28, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Mary Sue (Cloonan) Dean, eight children, Vince, Joe (Karla), Tim (Lori), Therese, Stephen, Julia (Jay), Patrick (Carmen), and Bridget (Mark). He left 19 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren to carry on his legacy of being a joyful disciple of Christ. He was the owner of the Madonna Gift Shop for 45 years. During his lifetime 'Bill' accomplished a few other things such as: President of Pontiac Jaycees, 4th Degree Knight of Columbus, Director of Personnel at General Motors, founding member of Pontiac Catholic High School, and a lifetime parishioner of St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Pontiac. William will lie instate at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Friday August 2, 2019, 10 a.m. until time of the Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends at the Donelson, Johns and Evans Funeral Home, Waterford, Thursday 3-8 p.m. Rosary Thursday, 7 p.m. Private family interment at Mt. Hope Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church.
