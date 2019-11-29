|
BUCHER, WILLIAM JOHN of Pontiac, passed away November 28, 2019 at 77 years of age. Born on June 6, 1942 in Carleton Michigan, the son of the late Vincent and Beula Bucher. Loving husband of the late Mildred for 30 years; dear father of Melinda Morrison and Doug Bucher; step father of Roxanne Neville, Paul Coakley, Ronald Coakley, Sam Coakley and Joseph Coakley; proud grandfather of Matthew Morrison, Jeremy Morrison, Danielle Gore, Austin Bucher, Jenna Bucher, and many step grandchildren; brother of Vince (Gladys) Bucher and Helen (the late Bill) Lonsberry. William was a proud member of the UAW working for General Motors for 30 years. A private graveside service will be held at Perry Mount Park Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to COATS FUNERAL HOME - WATERFORD. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the . Kindly keep William and his family in your thoughts and prayers during this time. To post a condolence, visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Dec. 1, 2019