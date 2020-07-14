of Waterford; July 12, 2020; age 76; Loving husband of Rose for 44 years; Dear father of Susan M. Smith (Almeek Kilpatrick) and William G. Mierop (Denise Goltrey); Dear brother of Nancy Ward; Beloved grandfather of Catherine (Jordan), Jakari, Mariah, and the late Robert; Great-grandfather of Kylianna and Malakai; Special friend of Tony Jones. Mr. Smith was retired from General Motors and was a member of Central United Methodist Church. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, going up North and spending time with his family. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. Officiating Pastor Jack Mannschreck. The family will receive friends on Friday from 3 to 8 p.m. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online guest book



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store