WILLIAM LYLE GOODWIN II, known as Bill by family and friends or Skipper Bill and Captain Bill by fellow sailors and the Sailing Singles. Bill was born June 28, l931 and died peacefully surrounded by loving family and friends at the age of 89. He was predeceased by his wife, Jan and survived by 2 sons, a stepdaughter, 2 granddaughters, and 8 siblings. Bill served in the Army as a paratrooper during the Korean War and later worked for General Motors, retiring after 41 years as Supervisor of Labor Relations. Bill will be laid to rest at Holly Military Cemetery at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store