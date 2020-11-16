William George Murray, born to Hugh & Mary Murray on April 24, 1947, died on November 12, 2020. Bill is survived by his loving wife, Karen, his children, Chris Murray (Nicole), Emily Murray Post (Devin), Jessie May Murray (Jeremy), Alex Filar (Liz), Andy Filar (Heather) and Luke Filar (Tara). He was predeceased by his sons Paul and Phillip Murray. Bill was a graduate of Brother Rice and Grand Valley University. He was an art teacher as well as a talented watercolorist. He’s still beloved by many of his students today. His paintings hang in the homes of many of his friends and family, but he was most famous for his incredible hugs. After his teaching career, he became a Uniserv Director with the Michigan Education Association (MEA), and later a Zone Director and IT Director with the MEA. Upon retirement, he helped form the MEA Retired Staff Association and was its first President. Bill started sailing as a child. Once he and Karen became empty-nesters they spent their summers living on their sailboat in Charlevoix. Bill was diagnosed with stage 2 lung cancer in 2017 and given a prognosis of one year. He approached treatment with endless optimism and no fear. With his large family and friends by his side, he battled courageously and appreciated each extra day. Bill was a loving father to his children and “Bapa” to his grandkids Samantha, Lex, Amanda, Anna, Abbi, Cooper, Elise, Madeline, Owen, Graham, Ethan, Lily, Clark and Sophie. Services will be held at a later date to be determined. Condolences at



