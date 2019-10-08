The Oakland Press Obituaries
Coats Funeral Home - Waterford
3141 Sashabaw Road
Waterford, MI 48329
William N. "Bill" Schneider

William N. "Bill" Schneider Obituary
SCHNEIDER, WILLIAM N. “BILL” of Waterford, passed away October 8, 2019 at 91 years of age. Loving husband of Jane for 54 years; cherished father of Stephanie (William Koos) Schneider, David (Colleen) Schneider, Joseph (Heather Witt) Schneider, Daniel (Kim) Schneider; grandfather of Zachary, Joe, Lexie, and Alyssa; brother of Catharine (Allan) Sleep. Preceded in death by siblings, Al, Vincent, Regis Schneider, and Rita Mathes; survived by sister in law Elouise Schneider. Bill was a veteran of US Army WWII and retired from GM in 1987 after 35 years of dedicated service. He was a member of the Elks; enjoyed golfing; home improvement projects; working in his yard; and wintering in Orange Beach, AL. Later in his years he enjoyed driving his golf cart in the neighborhood, and sitting in his swing with a nice glass of wine. What Bill will be truly remembered for is the love he had for his family. Funeral service will be Friday, October 11, 2019 at 1 p.m. at COATS FUNERAL HOME – WATERFORD. Family will receive friends on Friday 11 a.m. until time of service. Interment at a later date at Great Lakes National Cemetery. To post a condolence, visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Oct. 9, 2019
