SCHNEIDER, WILLIAM N. “BILL” of Waterford, passed away October 8, 2019 at 91 years of age. Loving husband of Jane for 54 years; cherished father of Stephanie (William Koos) Schneider, David (Colleen) Schneider, Joseph (Heather Witt) Schneider, Daniel (Kim) Schneider; grandfather of Zachary, Joe, Lexie, and Alyssa; brother of Catharine (Allan) Sleep. Preceded in death by siblings, Al, Vincent, Regis Schneider, and Rita Mathes; survived by sister in law Elouise Schneider. Bill was a veteran of US Army WWII and retired from GM in 1987 after 35 years of dedicated service. He was a member of the Elks; enjoyed golfing; home improvement projects; working in his yard; and wintering in Orange Beach, AL. Later in his years he enjoyed driving his golf cart in the neighborhood, and sitting in his swing with a nice glass of wine. What Bill will be truly remembered for is the love he had for his family. Funeral service will be Friday, October 11, 2019 at 1 p.m. at COATS FUNERAL HOME – WATERFORD. Family will receive friends on Friday 11 a.m. until time of service. Interment at a later date at Great Lakes National Cemetery. To post a condolence, visit:
