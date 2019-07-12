|
Patton, William (Tom) 84, passed away Friday June 28, 2019 at his home in North Fort Myers, Florida. Mr. Patton was the former owner-operator of Tom’s Barber Shop in Pontiac. He is survived by his wife, Barbara, and daughters, Tondah Showers of Keego Harbor, MI and Tracy Gordon of Belgrade, MT, his son Tod K Patton of Northbrook, Ill, grandson Kyle Showers of Waterford, MI, granddaughter Allison Showers of Vero Beach, Fl and Sisters-in and-law, Jeanette Patton, Davison, MI and Geneva Patton, Waterford, MI. A Memorial Service will be held for Tom later at the Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, 2951 Trail Dairy Circle, North Fort Myers, Fl, Thursday, November 7, 2019.
Published in The Oakland Press on July 18, 2019