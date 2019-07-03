Home

ANDERSON, WILLIAM R., “Bill” of White Lake, passed away June 13, 2019 at 89 years of age. Born in Waterford, Michigan, June 12, 1930, son to the late Roderick and Maria Anderson. Loving husband of the late Mildred; beloved father of David Anderson, Mary (Craig) Weier and Lori (Ron) Mayernick; dearest grandfather of Dustin, Alec (Dominique), Angela, Matthew (Caitlin), Jenny (Jeremiah), Nicholas (Kristina), Tyler and great grandfather of 6 with one on the way; dear brother of Dolores (the late Walt), Daneen (Don), Paul, Susan (John) and the late Laura. Bill was an Optician for many years. He was also a proud veteran of the U S Air Force serving during the Korean Conflict. A committal service will be 11 a.m. Monday August 5, 2019, at Great Lakes National Cemetery, 4200 Belford Rd. Holly, please assemble at the cemetery at 10:45 a.m. Arrangements entrusted to COATS FUNERAL HOME – WATERFORD. To leave a condolence please visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on July 7, 2019
