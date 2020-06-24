William R. "Bill" Dabbs Jr.
William “Bill” R. Dabbs Jr. – 90 – of Mays Landing, NJ (formerly of Waterford, MI) Passed away peacefully on June 20, 2020. His daughters Diane (Ed) Nowak and Karen (Tom) Pericles; granddaughters Kayla and Allison; brother R. Joseph (Jane) Dabbs; sister-in-law, Doris “Jane” Turner, and many loving nieces, and nephews survive Bill. A private memorial service will be held later. Memories & condolences may be shared at www.adams-perfect.com.

Published in The Oakland Press from Jun. 24 to Jun. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. -
1650 New Road
Northfield, NJ 08225
(609)641-0065
