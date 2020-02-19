|
|
James III, William Ray of Howell, MI, 42. Beloved husband of Jamie; father of Bailee and Brody; brother of Jeremiah; son of William (Lou Ann) James Jr.; brother-in-law of Jeff (Julie) Pollen, Shane Sherrill, Cody (Alicia) Sherrill; son-in-law of James (Mary) Pollen, Jan (Dave) Carpenter. He is also survived by his dog, Darwin. He was a teacher at Milford High School. Bill’s family and friends will gather Sunday, February 23, 2020 2-8PM. His Community Farewell will be Monday, February 24, 2020 at 11AM (10AM gather) at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Lamb Chapel. Memorials to family for children’s education. Please leave a message of comfort for Bill’s family at 1-877-231-7900, or sign his guestbook at www.borekjennings.com. Arrangements by Borek Jennings, Lamb Chapel.
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 20, 2020