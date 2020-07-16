William Ross Stevenson was born in January of 1955 to Ross D. Stevenson and Barbara J. Stevenson (Waak). Known as “Bill”, he had many years of perfect attendance in school, except for first grade, the year he suffered from an inner ear ailment; this forced his mother to moonlight as a teacher, for which he was incredibly proud. He had very fond memories of Jefferson Elementary School, particularly his 6th grade teacher, Mr. Tom Steen. His childhood was filled with time spent camping, fishing, and out on the boat with his father. He was a Ferndale graduate, class of 1973. He excelled in school, and will be remembered for how smart and industrious he was. He loved machine shop, woodshop, and welding class. He had an incredible work ethic evidenced by his service to the City of Ferndale as a garbage truck operator, where he would run a route by himself both driving the truck, retrieving trash, and operating the compactor; he had hundreds of hours in accumulated sick time, as he never missed a day of work. Ever the entrepreneur, he started his first business with a partner installing and repairing residential ceiling fans, intercoms, audio systems, and door bells. He later founded Air Engineering, Inc., an industrial mechanical heating and ventilation company, located in Warren, Michigan in a 10,000 square foot shop. Through his business, he made many friends with whom he would attend auctions, flea markets and the like, to acquire tools, machinery, and equipment which he would sell on eBay, when he was “semi-retired”. He had a chauffer’s license, a real estate license, and a builder’s license. He was an avid trader on the stock market, educating those around him to “buy low and sell high”. He was a family man, who taught his daughters to be independent such that they could change their own oil, brakes, and tires on a car. He demonstrated frugality (let’s face it – he was cheap!), but he also knew how to fix just about anything and eek another 20 years out of something others considered to be past life, including his father’s green Dodge truck his daughters affectionately called “the green bean clunker”. His family will always remember the vacations to Torch Lake, out on Bill’s father’s boat which he loved, teaching them to fish, water ski, and appreciate the scenery. He had a good sense of humor, was as honest as the day is long. He was a conversationalist and loved to spend hours exchanging stories. He loved a home-cooked breakfast, and hearty dinners with meat, mashed potatoes and canned green beans. He was an all-around good man who loved his wife, children, pets (including dogs, cats, his extensive fish tank collections including the salt water variety, a tarantula, a chameleon, crabs, a frog and his beloved Chihuahua Maximillian “Max”), but the greatest was the Lord. Despite his condition, he was steadfast in his faith for healing, which he now finally has. Bill passed away peacefully on July 13, 2020, after many visits from family and friends which he described as “just wonderful”. He is survived by his daughters, Brynn Stevenson (Scott), and Anne Miracle (Randell); his sister, Debra A. “Didge” Stevenson; his ex-wife and mother of his children, Debra Ann Stevenson; his grandchildren: Rocco, Olivia, Gunnar, and Cooper; and many dear friends. Visitation on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Spaulding and Curtin Funeral Home located at 500 West 9 Mile, Ferndale, MI 48220. Receiving guests from 2–6 p.m. with final words and prayer at 6 p.m. Please note; due to Covid-19 guidelines, there can only be a limited number of people in the building at one time. You may be asked to wait to enter and a mask or face covering is required. No food or beverages are permitted, other than water, inside the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the University of Michigan Brain Bank, Ataxia Research Fund – 317376 (Addr: 400 N. Ingalls St., Room G179, Ann Arbor, MI 48109; Ph: 734-647-7648).



