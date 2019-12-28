Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Ward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Roy Ward

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Roy Ward Obituary
WARD, WILLIAM ROY. of Waterford, passed away December 27, 2019 at 70 years of age. Loving husband of Lynette for 37 years; dear father of Jeremy (Jamie) Ward and Jason Ward; proud grandfather of Joslynn and Jonny; brother of Judy (Richard) Caldwell; nephew of Willa Gene (the late Clifford) Ward and the late Jack Ward, also survived by his loving dogs; Gizmo, Baxter and the late Chloe. The family will receive friends on Monday, December 30, from 6-9 p.m. at COATS FUNERAL HOME – WATERFORD. To post a condolence, visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -