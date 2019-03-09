|
|
Broomfield, William S., Longest serving MI Republican, US Representative William S. Broomfield of Kensington, Md. and formerly of Birmingham, MI. passed away at home on February 20, 2019 from heart disease. He was 96 years old. Born and raised in Royal Oak, MI, he returned home after serving in the US Army Air Corp during WW2, to begin his career, first as a real estate developer and then in public service. Broomfield won his first election at age 26 for the Mi. State Legislature by 80 votes. He ran for two more terms and was elected Speaker Pro Tem before his election to the Mi. State Senate in 1954. In 1956 he left Lansing to run for U.S. Congress representing Oakland County and continued to represent this district for 18 terms, until his retirement in January 1993. Known for his exemplary constituent service and optimistic personality, Broomfield was considered untouchable, oftentimes winning elections with over 70% of the vote. He demonstrated an ethical integrity that was beyond reproach. During his 36-year career, 32 were spent serving on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, 18 as Ranking Minority Member. From this committee he was able to be intimately involved in our nation’s foreign policy from the Cold War to the taking down of the Berlin Wall. Like many of the greatest generation, he was a fiscal conservative and believed in the principle that democracy equaled freedom. He was unwavering in his support of Israel, South Korea, and Greece. Despite his focus on world affairs he felt his most important career vote was for the Civil Rights Act of 1964. He brought extensive knowledge to many international and parliamentary conferences as well as Presidential commissions. President Johnson appointed him to the UN General Assembly in 1967, he was a delegate to SALT, NATO, UNESCO, and was a member of the joint House-Senate Committee on Iran-Contra. In 1974 he travelled to China as part of a delegation to meet with Chinese officials after diplomatic relations had been restored. During his years as Ranking Minority Member on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, he was responsible for shepherding the legislative agenda of the Reagan and Bush Administrations on matters concerning El Salvador, Nicaragua, the Middle East and the Soviet Union. His reputation as a consensus builder was respected on both sides of the aisle and he received numerous awards for foreign policy achievements. He was also recognized for his work on the House Small Business Committee and worked to create an environment for businesses to prosper. Since retiring he established a foundation to give back to Michigan non-profits. In 2001 he was honored when the Royal Oak Post Office was renamed for him, by an act of the U.S. Congress. Memberships included the Capitol Hill Club, President 1970-74, along with several service organizations. He was proud to be awarded the 33rd degree of the Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite of Freemasonry. Although his work took him around the globe, he was happiest at home with his family. He leaves 2 devoted daughters, Nancy (Casey) Aiken; Barbara (Stephen) Shaffer and 4 grandchildren; Case (Carter)Aiken; Christa Aiken; Stephen (Christa) Shaffer; Lindsay (Andrew) Sheckells. He was married to his wife Jane for 62 years until her passing. He was the son of the late Dr. S.C. and Fern (Taylor)Broomfield of Royal Oak, Mi. Governor Whitmer has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in his honor on April 29, 2019. A memorial service will take place in Bloomfield Hills, Mi. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Broomfield Leadership Center at the Rochester Hills Museum would be most appreciated. 1005 Van Hoosen Road Rochester Hills, Mi. 48306
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 10, 2019