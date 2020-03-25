|
|
William “Bill” Stobart was born on February 25, 1931 in Detroit, Michigan and passed peacefully of natural causes, surrounded by his family, on March 22, 2020. Bill will be remembered by his positive attitude and great sense of humor and will be deeply missed by his family and friends, especially his beloved wife, Joan Stobart; his daughters, Susan (Jerry) Stobart Ross, Nancy (Danny Mitch) Stobart-Mitch and Jean Stobart Hall as well as grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, Carol (Al), extended family members and dear friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Wayne State University Baseball, online at https://giving.wayne.edu/donate/athletics or by phone at 313-577-2263. For further information, visit www.LynchandSonsMilford.com
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 29, 2020