WILLIAM V. HUNTOON
of Waterford; May 25, 2020; age 75; Preceded in death by his parents, Orrin and Bernice Huntoon, brother, Robert and children, Jennifer and Matthew. Beloved husband of Carolyn; Dear brother of Sally Szilagyi; Brother-in-law of Melissa Huntoon; Step-father of Scott Sluiter, Brandon Sluiter and Heidi Fletcher; Grandfather of Jessica, Cody, Charlie and Maxx. Also cherished by many nieces, nephews, cousins and step-daughters Heather, Leslie and Rachel, as well as many beloved friends. Bill was the owner of Huntoon Funeral Home in Pontiac for many years, taking over the business from his father, Orrin. He was involved with the Pontiac Jaycees and Oxford Rotary. He was also a member of the North Oakland Corvette Club and enjoyed driving his yellow Corvette in the Dream Cruise and various parades in the area. Bill enjoyed taking out his boat at the Oakland County Boat Club. The family will have a memorial service at a later date. Interment Ottawa Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements by the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, Waterford. Online guest book

Published in The Oakland Press from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
