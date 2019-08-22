|
McCray, Minister of Service, Willie Lee "Bill"- age 85, passed away, Monday, August 19, 2019 at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital Oakland. Family hour 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church, 46408 Woodward Avenue, with funeral service commencing at 11 a.m. Father Jim Kean, Officiating. Interment Mount Hope Catholic Cemetery, 727 Orchard Lake Road. Friends and pallbearers will assemble at the church 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Minister McCray will lie instate in the Chapel of Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home, 268 N. Perry St., and may be viewed from 2-8 p.m. Monday.
Published in The Oakland Press on Aug. 25, 2019