Wilma Charlene Curry “Boots”, age 84, passed away peacefully on September 4, 2020 in Tennessee. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Boots was born in Pontiac, Michigan on May 1, 1936. She was active in Job’s Daughters, was a past Worthy Matron and a life member of the Order of the Eastern Stars. She enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be laid to rest at the Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Michigan, next to Gerald Curry, whom she spent 54 years of marriage with. A memorial will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking donations to be made to the charity of your choice
in her honor.