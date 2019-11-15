|
of Waterford; November 7, 2019; age 78; Loving wife of Charlie for 54 years; Beloved mother of Craig (Terry) Goff and Andy (Courtney) Goff; Sister of the late Randall Young. Cherished grandmother of Lewis and Delia. Mrs. Goff enjoyed serving as secretary for the Pontiac School District for 25 years and attended Community Bible Church in Waterford. She especially loved spending time with her family at their cottage on Dease Lake near Hale, Michigan. The family will receive friends on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 7:00 p.m. the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. Interment Crescent Hills Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the American Breast Cancer Foundation.
Published in The Oakland Press on Nov. 17, 2019