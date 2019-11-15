The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
5630 Pontiac Lake Road
Waterford, MI 48327
(248) 674-4181
Resources
More Obituaries for WILMA GOFF
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILMA D. GOFF

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILMA D. GOFF Obituary
of Waterford; November 7, 2019; age 78; Loving wife of Charlie for 54 years; Beloved mother of Craig (Terry) Goff and Andy (Courtney) Goff; Sister of the late Randall Young. Cherished grandmother of Lewis and Delia. Mrs. Goff enjoyed serving as secretary for the Pontiac School District for 25 years and attended Community Bible Church in Waterford. She especially loved spending time with her family at their cottage on Dease Lake near Hale, Michigan. The family will receive friends on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 7:00 p.m. the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. Interment Crescent Hills Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the American Breast Cancer Foundation. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILMA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -