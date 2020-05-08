Wilma Jeannette Mero (Ice), 81 of White Lake, Michigan passed away Monday, May 4, 2020. Wilma was born the daughter of Clarence and Edith (Parker) Ice on April 13, 1938 in Vincennes, Indiana. She married IvanLee Mero on September 1, 1956 at Sunnyvale Chapel in Waterford, MI. Wilma loved to travel, especially in their motorhome with husband Ivan. Wilma was predeceased this past January by her loving husband of 63 years, Ivan. She is survived by her children Susan (Ralph) Vert, and Gregory Mero; 7 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; and her brother Steven (Kathy) Ice. She was predeceased also by her parents; daughter Renee Litwaitis; and brother Wallace Ice. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, no services will be held at this time. Memorial contributions may be made in Wilma’s honor to Hospice of Michigan (www.hom.org).
Published in The Oakland Press from May 8 to May 10, 2020.