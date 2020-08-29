Or Copy this URL to Share

Winifred Mae Hanlon - September 30, 1919 – August 29, 2020. Predeceased by parents, William and Alberta Powell; and husband of 56 years, Nelson J. Hanlon. Survived by daughter, Kathleen (John) Angell; granddaughters, Meredith (Alan) Johnson and Courtney (JL) Sumpter: also the joy of her life, great-grandson, Remington John Sumpter. Donations may be made to this charity, near and dear to her heart Northern Michigan Equine Therapy. Online guestbook:



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store