Winifred Mae Hanlon
Winifred Mae Hanlon - September 30, 1919 – August 29, 2020. Predeceased by parents, William and Alberta Powell; and husband of 56 years, Nelson J. Hanlon. Survived by daughter, Kathleen (John) Angell; granddaughters, Meredith (Alan) Johnson and Courtney (JL) Sumpter: also the joy of her life, great-grandson, Remington John Sumpter. Donations may be made to this charity, near and dear to her heart Northern Michigan Equine Therapy. Online guestbook:

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Oakland Press from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31, 2020.
