Yolanda Alma (Lee) McKinnon
1939 - 2020
McKINNON, YOLANDA (LEE) ALMA, of Waterford, passed away October 17, 2020 at 81 years of age. She was born February 21, 1939 in Detroit, Michigan, daughter to the late John and Yolanda Janok (nee Koleszar); beloved wife of the late Donald Joseph McKinnon for 56 wonderful years; cherished mother of Marlene (Edward) Darbyshire; proud grandmother of Asia and Dominic Darbyshire; also survived by sister-in-law Mary McKinnon and twelve nieces and nephews. In her free time, Yolanda liked to bowl, crochet, read, cook and bake, and camping trips to Florida. She was a long time parishioner of Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church in Waterford. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Arrangements entrusted to COATS FUNERAL HOME- WATERFORD. Interment Great Lakes National Cemetery.

Published in The Oakland Press from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
