of Jackson, formerly of Pontiac; November 17, 2019; age 48; Loving wife of Frank; Beloved mother of Jourdin Rodriguez, Savanna Rodriguez, Frank Rodriguez and the late Jasmen; Dear daughter of Steve (Kim) Shaw and the late Debbie Losee Malott; Sister of Steven (Tresa) Shaw, Michelle (Jon) Smith and Brandon Shaw; Beloved granddaughter of Helen Losee; Daughter in law of Frank and Carmen Rodriguez. Also cherished by many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Mrs. Rodriguez was employed at C.P. Federal Credit Union. The Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Damien of Molokai Parish at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 46408 Woodward Avenue, Pontiac. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford, and at the church on Friday 10 a.m. until time of service. Rite of Committal Perry Mount Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Nov. 20, 2019