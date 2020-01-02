The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
339 Walnut Boulevard
Rochester, MI 48307
(248) 651-8137
Resources
More Obituaries for Yvonne Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yvonne Ellen Brown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Yvonne Ellen Brown Obituary
Brown, Yvonne Ellen, age 91 of Waterford passed away January 1, 2020. Beloved wife of 73 years to Edward I. Brown; loving mother of Cynthia L. (James) Krider, Bruce E. (Sheri Dickinson) Brown, Cheryl D. (Joseph Buono) Brown, and Marc D. (Molly Zraik) Brown; adored grandmother of 8; and cherished great-grandmother of 9. Visitation will be Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 2-6 p.m. at the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, 339 Walnut Blvd, Rochester. Funeral service will be Monday, January 6, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made in Yvonne’s name to K-9 Stray Rescue League, 2120 Metamora Road, Oxford. Online guestbook at:
Published in The Oakland Press on Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Yvonne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -