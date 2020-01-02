|
|
Brown, Yvonne Ellen, age 91 of Waterford passed away January 1, 2020. Beloved wife of 73 years to Edward I. Brown; loving mother of Cynthia L. (James) Krider, Bruce E. (Sheri Dickinson) Brown, Cheryl D. (Joseph Buono) Brown, and Marc D. (Molly Zraik) Brown; adored grandmother of 8; and cherished great-grandmother of 9. Visitation will be Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 2-6 p.m. at the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, 339 Walnut Blvd, Rochester. Funeral service will be Monday, January 6, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made in Yvonne’s name to K-9 Stray Rescue League, 2120 Metamora Road, Oxford. Online guestbook at:
Published in The Oakland Press on Jan. 4, 2020