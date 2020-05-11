Zachary Roger Morse, age 29, of Auburn Hills, MI, died on April 30, 2020. He was born the son of Martin and Beth (Klawender) Morse on Feb 20, 1991 in Pontiac Michigan. Zach attended Brandon High School. He worked for Corrigan Moving Systems. He attended Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Zach’s hobbies were boxing and fishing. Zach is survived by his long-time girlfriend Kaitlyn Groat and her daughter Aurora; father Martin Morse; grandmother Sharon Klawender; and siblings Marcy (Barbara) Kett, Kassondra Morse; and Grace (financee Nate Marcum) Morse; aunts Colleen (Doug) Quinn, Michelle Plunkett, Annette Izzo, and Jennifer Klawender; and uncles Eddie (Roberta) Klawender, David (Cheryl), Douglas (Theresa), and Timothy (Wendy) Morse. He was predeceased by his mother Beth (Klawender) Morse; and grandparents Edmond “Bud” and Pauline Klawender. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private service will be held. Share memories at



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store