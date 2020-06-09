Zenovia Pukay Courtney - March 13, 1925 – June 3, 2020. From a musical family of Ukrainian heritage, Zenovia “Zee” lived a life full of music, family and faith. Daughter of Anna (Kostyzak) and John Pukay and sister to Dr. Boris Pukay. Zenovia graduated from Yorkville H.S. Ohio 1943 and delivered the salutation titled “Peace through Music.” Attending Ohio University, Zenovia was in band, orchestra, choir, and a piano accompanist. In 1946, Zee graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts and taught music in Ohio schools. In 1948, she married Charles Harvey Courtney (CHC) “Harve”. In 1955, with 4 children, they moved to Michigan. They lived in Royal Oak, Berkley, had 4 more children and Zee taught music in Clawson Public Schools. In 1965-66, they lived in Riverside, CA and Zee sang in 2 operas! (Cavalleria Rusticana and Carmen with Riverside Lyric Opera Company) They moved back to Berkley. Zee taught music in Clawson and private piano students. She sang in Royal Oak First United Methodist choirs and involved her children in church service. She danced with Detroit Folk Dance Society. She furthered her education in workshops and classes at Oakland University and University of Michigan. In 1970, Zenovia was thrilled to travel to a music educator conference in Russia, and met family in the Ukraine! She attended conferences in Tunisia, Australia, Switzerland, Canada, and Poland. She loved presenting about music and instruments she collected. She was a member of the National Association for Music Education, Michigan Music Educators Association, NEA and MEA. She initiated Clawson collaboration with a national schools concert, in which children from around the world sing together in televised performances. She gifted instruments to students, music boxes, records, CDs, and books. Zee was a lifelong member of music fraternity, Delta Omicron. She was awarded Dedication to Musicianship Award by Royal Oak Musicale. Zee and Harve wrote and published a song titled “Let Me Write You a Song. In 1989, Zee was selected by Oakland County Schools as a finalist for Newsweek “Outstanding Teacher Award.” After retirement, they traveled to school and family reunions, enjoyed gardening, community service, writing; Zee collected cookbooks and entered recipe contests. When Harve died 11/09, Zee enjoyed retired teacher events, church, traveling and learned how to use an IPad! In 2015, Oakland Press article spotlighted her life and 90th Birthday which gathered folk from 5 states. The last 5 years, Zee lived at home with Bob and wife Sophia providing loving care and beautiful gardens. The family is profoundly grateful to them and sustaining connection with family, church, neighbors and friends. Zee also received professional services from Residential Hospice. Live, Love, Learn, Make Music! Zenovia is survived by 8 children and spouses: Cathy (Ken), Bill (Marcy), Joe (Jill), Anna, John (Shawn), Zenovia (Tom), Bob (Sophia), Paul (Silvia); 19 grandchildren: Raina (Brett), Elizabeth (Mike), Jacob (Hattie), Janessa (Robert), Kate (Kyle), Becca (Brian), Aaron (Vanessa), Emily, Kyle (Athena), Glen, Carlie, Lisa (Eric), Kelcie (Steve), Corinne (DJ), Minette, Chris, Tommy (Ashley) Leana (Shawn), Carlos; 17 great-grandchildren: Emily, Lexi, Preston, Paula, Abel, Matthew, Tiara, Ryan, Cody, Alayna, Tyler, Addalynn, Zenovia, Claire, Ashton, Landon, Gracelynn; nephews, nieces, cousins and brother-in-law, Gilbert Courtney. Due to COVID19, a Memorial Service will be held later. Messages may be emailed: ztkidd@charter.net. Facebook page: Loving Memories of Zenovia (Pukay) Courtney; Memorial donations: Royal Oak First United Methodist Church -Memorial Zenovia Courtney-Music Ministries, 320 W. 7th St. Royal Oak, MI 48067, www.rofum.org/giving; or PBS-DetroitPublicTV, 5401 Woodward Ave. Detroit, MI 48202 or Detroit Public TV – WTVS – Detroit's PBS Station Donate/Tribute
Published in The Oakland Press from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.