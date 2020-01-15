|
|
JACKSON, ZILDA ANN, age 80, of Benzonia, formerly of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at her snowbird home in Sarasota, Florida, where her granddaughter Diedra (Ryan) Scott resided and in the company of her dear friend Donna “Lou Lou” Wilson. Funeral Services for Zilda will take place at Clark Family Funeral Chapel on Thursday, January 16 at 1 p.m. with Benjamen Evers officiating. A luncheon will immediately follow in the Reflections Reception Center. The family will receive friends on Thursday beginning at 12 p.m. until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Salvation Army or BACN of Benzie County, P.O. Box 93, Benzonia, MI 49616. Envelopes will also be available at the funeral chapel. Zilda was born April 18, 1939, in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of Andrew and Isabella (Koon) Jackson. She was a graduate of Coleman High School. Zilda was a proud member of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe, and worked on the At Large Committee in the 1990’s. She loved going to church, reading, puzzles, fishing, and going to the casino. One of her favorite past times were going to watch Elvis impersonators, she was one of Elvis’s biggest fans. Zilda liked music and dancing. She used to sing and disc jockey, known as “DJ Jackie Jackson”. She loved watching her daily game shows and Survivor. Zilda loved her family and her love was unconditional. Zilda is survived by seven of her children: Tony Jackson of Mt. Pleasant, Luanna Finney of Mesick, Michael (Tammy) Finney of Benzonia, Kevin Jenkins of Mt. Pleasant, Angela Jenkins of Honor, Deanna Jenkins of Traverse City, and Dennis Jackson of Interlochen; 27 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; sisters Norma Rapp of Mt. Pleasant, Wanda Lautner of Traverse City; and brother-in-law Larry Gionet of Harrietta. Zilda was preceded in death by her parents; children Terry Finney, Bill Newell, and Lorena Finney; and 8 siblings: Jake, Raymond, Maurice, William, Wilmont, Benard, Ronnie, and Jane. To view Zilda’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family, please visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Jan. 16, 2020