|
|
Margaret Christine Chamberlain Margaret Christine Chamberlain, age 89, passed away January 22, 2020, at Shelton Health & Rehabilitation Center. She was born October 20th, 1930, in Garrett, Indiana, to Richard and Olga Weideman. She had two older brothers: Richard, who had died as a young child before she was born, and Robert, to whom she was always close. Margaret grew up in Garrett. After college, she moved to Seattle, taking a job at Allstate. She met Robert Chamberlain ("Bob"), and they were married there. She then lived most of her adult years in the Olympia area, the last 40 at Kamilche Point. For most of Margaret's 64 years of marriage, she worked as a stay-at-home mom or homemaker; though as her kids grew up, she worked several years in a clerical job for the State, and as a bookkeeper for a local travel agency. She is survived by her husband Bob, her children David, Rebecca, and Richard and their families, and by a loving extended family and close friends. Arrangements are through McComb & Wagner in Shelton. No services are planned at present.
Published in The Olympian on Feb. 9, 2020